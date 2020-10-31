Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals will battle it out in their last Indian Premier League 2020 league game at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. While Rajasthan are high on confidence after two emphatic wins under their belt, Kolkata are still not sure of their best playing XI. KKR have tried everything this season, from changing their captain to benching their last season's most valuable player in Andre Russell but nothing seems to be going their way. IPL 2020 is in its business end and apart from Mumbai Indians, there is still no clarity as to who all will qualify for the playoffs.

KKR are sitting in sixth place but with Kings XI Punjab losing to Rajasthan Royals on Friday, the race for playoffs has spiced up.

Three teams; KXIP, KKR and Rajasthan are all on 12 points and left with a game in hand.

Sunday's evening game will end either KKR or Rajasthan's journey this year while a win still won't assure the other team a spot in the knockout stages.

The winning side will have to hope that other results go their way in a bid to make it to the next stage of the tournament.

For Rajasthan, Ben Stokes' form with both bat and ball has played a key role in their recent triumphs.

The England all-rounder smashed a century against defending champions Mumbai Indians and then scored a quickfire half-century to set up the run-chase against Kings XI Punjab.

Eoin Morgan and Brendon McCullum will need to get their strategies on point, if KKR want to stay alive in the tournament.