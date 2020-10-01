Kings XI Punjab pace spearhead Mohammed Shami is among the top candidates for the Purple Cap in IPL 2020 at the moment, running a close race with Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada. Shami has had a great outing, but was also on the receiving end like everyone else when Rajasthan Royals went ballistic. However, his figures still are among the best in the KXIP bowlers. Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, would be very keen to carve out more big knocks for his side. MI have also had some good batting but have still failed to deliver in two matches out of three, so Sharma would be keen to add that closing touch. He and Shami will be in for a duel for sure.

Shami has claimed seven wickets from three matches in IPL 2020, at an economy of 7.45, which is way better than his career IPL economy of 8.90, where he has a haul of 47 wickets from 54 matches.

Rohit Sharma is one of the icons of IPL cricket. He has been part of four IPL-winning teams, leading Mumbai Indians thrice to the crown. He has a round 100 runs in IPL 2020, 80 of them in one match, so he would love more such bigger scores.

In the IPL, Sharma has played 191 matches and is two runs short of 5000, with a strike rate of 130.97.

Note: All stats courtesy iplt20.com