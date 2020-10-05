Virat Kohli became the first Indian batsman to reach 9000 runs in T20 cricket. He achieved this milestone in Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) match against Delhi Capitals on Monday in Dubai, Match No. 19 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Kohli came into this contest with 8990 runs from 285 T20s and needed 10 more runs to become the first Indian to reach 9000 runs. Kohli is placed seventh in the list of all-time scores in T20s with Chris Gayle leading the list with 13,296 T20 runs from 404 matches followed by Kieron Pollard (10,370), Shoaib Malik (9926), Brendon McCullum (9922), David Warner (9451) and Kohli's RCB teammate Aaron Finch (9146) are ahead of the RCB and India skipper.

Kohli came into this match in good form after having hit his first IPL 2020 half-century, an unbeaten 72 against Rajasthan Royals in RCB's last outing on Saturday.

In T20 internationals, Kohli is India's highest scorer with 2794 runs closely followed by Rohit Sharma, who has 2773 runs to his credit.

In the IPL, Kohli leads the batting charts with 5524 runs followed by Suresh Raina (5368) and Rohit Sharma, who crossed 5000 IPL runs earlier this season and has 5074 runs in his kitty.

Kohli's RCB have begun their season well, winning three out of their first four matches in the tournament.

RCB are currently placed third with six points from four matches and will atop the points table if they beat Delhi on Monday.

Delhi, on the other hand, also have six points from four outings and are vying for a top-of-the-table spot too.