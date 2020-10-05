Love is surely in the air at the ‘Love Cafe' where Royal Challengers Bangalore's Adam Zampa and Delhi Capitals' Marcus Stoinis rekindle their bromance ahead of their teams' Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 clash in Dubai on Monday. Delhi Capitals posted on social media a neatly-done sketch of Zampa and Stoinis having a “brewmatic reunion”. An invite to RCB was duly sent requesting Virat Kohli's men to be part of the opening of the café at the IPL. The reunion would happen on the field alright but the tussle for two more points and a top-of-the-table spot will resume soon after.

Hey @RCBTweets, requesting you to be part of the opening of the Love Cafe tonight



A brewmantic reunion, amidst a thriller, is on the cards tonight

Good luck for the game, #RCB #RCBvDC #Dream11IPL #IPL2020 #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/R4NSd4pn3K — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from ) (@DelhiCapitals) October 5, 2020

Zampa's ‘Love Cafe' was earlier seen setting shop in the UK where Australia were camped to play England in limited-overs series ahead of the IPL.

In a tweet posted by cricket.com.au in September, it was revealed that Love Cafe was an invite-only place and Stoinis was the first privileged guest to caffeinate himself at Zampa's joint.

The coffee competition is getting out of hand in Australia's bio-bubble! #ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/aykee52zsf — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 3, 2020

Ahead of their first tete-a-tete in the IPL, Zampa and Stoinis had the opportunity to rekindle their relationship over a cup of coffee.

The delightful banter aside, both Australian cricketers would look to contribute to their teams' cause as the IPL moves into its middle stage and teams find their best combination before the race for the playoffs intensifies.

Promoted

Stoinis starred for Delhi in their first IPL 2020 match with a half-century (53) and 2/29 with the ball, helping Delhi tie with Kings XI Punjab in the final over and then win the contest in the Super Over.

On the other hand, Adam Zampa has played only two matches for RCB thus far and has returned 1/53 and 0/27 with his leg spin.