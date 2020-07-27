The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday said it had received an official "Letter of Intent" from the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) to host the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League in the UAE. The ECB said in its release that it is waiting for the Indian government to give a final confirmation. "We have received the (official) letter and now wait on the decision from the Indian Government which will ink the final deal," ECB Secretary General Mubashshir Usmani was quoted as saying in the ECB statement.

Usmani said that both cricket Boards have fully mobilised and initiated discussions with the relevant authorities, including their respective internal working-committees, in preparation of hosting the tournament, which is set to begin on September 19 according to the newly proposed schedule.

"There are many factors which influence the operations and logistics of hosting what is the world's most exciting, popular and lucrative tournament," said Usmani.

"This is a massive movement of people and equipment and we now need to bring in the experts to discuss all aspects of UAE hosting the IPL," he added.

"This includes the Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah Sports Councils, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah Tourism Bodies and the respective Government entities - such as the Police Forces and the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, all who have had strong, proven experience in such activities and we will work together to ascertain the best practices to support and deliver on a successful edition," Usmani said.

The UAE had partially hosted the 2014 edition of the IPL as well, due to the General Elections in India.

That experience puts UAE in a good position to host the cash-rich league this year, Usmani said.

"We have a sound, solid understanding of what is required, and to whom we need to consult and engage with from this early stage through to close of the tournament," he said.

The IPL was initially scheduled to start on March 29, but was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With the 2020 T20 World Cup also postponed due to the pandemic, the BCCI finalised a schedule for the IPL in the September-November window.

"The Governing Council will meet shortly but we have finalised the schedule. It will run from September 19 to November 8. We expect the government approval to come through. It is a full 51-day IPL," the tournament's chairman Brijesh Patel said on Friday.