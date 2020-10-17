Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! That is left alone for the keeper to collect.
18.2 overs (0 Run) DOT! Nearly chopped on! Very full and wide outside off, Dhawan looks to reach out and drive but gets an inside edge. The ball goes past his stumps to the keeper.
Who will walk out to bat now? Axar Patel it is. 2 left-handers in the crease again.
18.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Carey departs! Curran with the wicket. A low full toss around off, Carey just flicks it, doesn't do it with a lot of power. He just kind of checks his shot. The ball goes to the left side of the long on fielder. Faf is the man there. He hardly drops. He moves to his left and takes a tumbling catch. 21 needed in 11 balls.
Sam Curran will bowl the pressure over. Pressure for both Chennai and Delhi. Carey needs to give the strike to Dhawan and allow him to finish in elan. Dot balls at this stage will not bode well for Delhi. They need to be wary of that.
17.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Dhawan ends it in style for Delhi. Low full toss outside off, Dhawan moves to the off side and sweeps it over square leg for a boundary. This is a much-needed boundary. Dhawan's highest total in the Indian T20 League. Just 2 away from his maiden ton. 21 needed in 12 balls.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Only a run! Length and around off, Carey can only force it down to long off for a run. Can Thakur end it well?
17.4 overs (1 Run) Just a single! Full toss outside off, Dhawan strokes it towards sweeper cover for one. Good over so far.
17.3 overs (2 Runs) A couple! Low full toss outside off, Dhawan drills it through mid on. Jadhav from long on does well to move to his right and save two for his side.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Shouts of catch it but it does not go that far in the air. Around off, fullish, stroked uppishly towards deep mid-wicket. It falls well short and they take a single.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball on the leg pole, Carey looks to play at it but misses to get hit on the thigh pad.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Excellent finish from Curran though. Yorker, around off, dug back to the bowler.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Full toss on off and middle, Dhawan comes down the track and hits it back to the bowler. Had he stayed where he was it would have been a no ball for being above the hip height.
16.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Goodness, me! Just brilliant. Full on middle and leg, Dhawan presents the full face of the bat and smashes that mightily over long on.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a great shot. He is striking it well, Dhawan. Full ball around off, he lifts it supremely well, gets it between deep mid-wicket and wide long on.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Full on off and middle, turned towards mid-wicket for a run.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball on top of the stumps, Alex Carey moves across and looks to paddle it over towards fine leg but fails to connect.
Sam Curran to bowl his third over. 2-0-20-0 so far.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over! Good length ball around off, Carey pushes it towards point and calls for a risky run. There's a shy at the bowler's end but Jadeja misses. 41 needed in 24 balls.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Good length ball around off, stroked through mid off for a single.
DRINKS! Interesting, just as it looked like these two would steal the match away from Chennai, Rayudu drops Dhawan, the 4th time the latter has been shelled so far. But then, a couple of balls later, makes it up by holding onto a skier from Stoinis. Chennai would be happy that they have got one of the dangerous guys out. They have a good chance to grab a victory if they can get Dhawan further. The required rate is close to 10 and that will strangulate Delhi further and minimize their chances. Alex Carey walks out to bat now.
15.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Rayudu gobbles it this time. A short ball again, Stoinis goes for the pull again. Gets a top edge this time. The ball balloons high towards mid-wicket. Rayudu comes ahead and takes the catch easily. A much-needed wicket for Chennai. 43 more needed for Delhi in 26 balls.
15.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Here's the insult to injury! Thakur should've had a wicket to his name on the last ball but that didn't happen. And now, he is smashed for a six. A short ball around off, Stoinis goes for the pull. He doesn't time it as well as he would've liked but he manages to clear Faf du Plessis at long on.
15.2 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Dhawan gets another life. Rayudu is the culprit this time. That was an easy chance. Shake of the head from him. Full and wide outside off, Dhawan drills the drive straight to Rayudu at extra cover. He gets both hands but the ball pops out. How costly will this be?
15.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, pushed towards cover-point for one.
