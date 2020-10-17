Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Bowling Change.
2.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over. Short and wide outside off, it is pulled through square leg for one. 10 off the over.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Terrfic batting! Not good bowling though. Short and wide outside off, Dhawan lifts it over backward point and finds a boundary.
2.4 overs (2 Runs) Two now! Short and around off, Dhawan pulls it through square leg. Before the fine leg fielder can get around, two taken.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Around off on a good length, pushed towards point for a run.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish and just outside off, Dhawan pushes it towards cover-point for a single.
2.1 overs (1 Run) First run off Chahar. Rahane is off the mark on the fifth ball. It is on his pads, he helps it down to fine leg and gets to the other end.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end the over. Good length ball around off, Dhawan pushes it to the left of the bowler. Curran doesn't allow them to take a run.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SHOT! One bounce and into the fence! A length ball around off, Dhawan gives it a charge and lifts it over the bowler's head for a boundary.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball around off, pushed down to the cover fielder.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Dhawan and Delhi are up and running! Short ball around off, Dhawan picks it up and powers it over square leg for a boundary via a pull.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Another length ball around off, Dhawan keeps it out.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Dhawan watches it go to the keeper.
Who will bowl now from the other end? Sam Curran? Yes, it is him.
0.6 over (0 Run) A wicket maiden to begin! Top stuff from Chahar and Chennai. On a good length and around off, Rahane looks to drive but gets an inside edge onto the pad. We haven't had a maiden till this double-header day in the Indian T20 League so far but we have got two now. One was bowled by Rabada in this game against Chennai in the first innings and now Chahar here in this innings.
0.5 over (0 Run) One more dot! Excellent over so far. Good length delivery and around off, Rahane pushes it towards the cover fielder this time.
0.4 over (0 Run) Good length ball around middle, Rahane blocks it.
0.3 over (0 Run) Good length ball around off, pushed back to the bowler.
Ajinkya Rahane walks out to bat now.
0.2 over (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Shaw departs! First ball duck in the last game. Second ball duck here! Chennai are off to a perfect start. Shaw can be a dangerous customer if he gets going but it won't be the case here in this game. A length ball, this one is around off, it shapes away. Shaw looks to drive it on the up but the ball hits the splice of this bat and lobs back to the bowler. Chahar makes no mistake as he takes it easily.
We are all set to begin in the chase then! Delhi openers, Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan stride out to the middle. Chennai players are in a huddle and then take their respective positions on the field. Deepak Chahar with the first ball for Chennai. Here we go then...
0.1 over (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Shaw pushes it towards covers.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 3.1 overs, Delhi Capitals, chasing a target of 180, are 18/1. The live updates of Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2020. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2020 today match, ball by ball commentary, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings live score, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2020 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.