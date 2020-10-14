Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 fixture, at the Dubai International Stadium, in Dubai. The Royals will hope to avenge their defeat against DC, when the Shreyas Iyer-led side beat them by 46 runs in the 23rd match of this season. DC are currently second in the league table after five wins and two defeats. Meanwhile, Steve Smith's outfit are sixth after three victories and four defeats. In their last three fixtures, Delhi have won twice and lost once. Meanwhile, RR have won once and lost twice.

When is the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2020 match?

The Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2020 match will take place on Wednesday, October 14.

What time will the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2020 match begin?

The Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2020 match will begin at 7:30 PM.

What venue will host the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2020 match?

The Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2020 match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

The live telecast of Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2020 match will be available on which channels?

The Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2020 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2020 match?

The live streaming of the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2020 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also catch live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)