IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Score Updates: SRH and CSK currently occupy the bottom two spots on the points table.
Last-season runners-up Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 14th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday. The Chennai-based franchise has struggled to make its presence felt, with two points from three matches and are placed at the bottom of the points table. SRH have been no better, managing to register their maiden win in the ongoing edition against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the side's most recent match, after defeats in their opening two games. A win on Friday could very well provide some much-needed momentum to their respective league campaigns. CSK will be hoping that the return of Ambati Rayadu, who made his presence felt in the side's sole win against Mumbai Indians, can help them turn things around in the IPL 2020. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2020 Live Score Updates Between Chennai Super Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad at Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Match 14, Indian Premier League, 2020, Oct 02, 2020
- 18:48 (IST)CSK skipper MS Dhoni arrives at Dubai International Cricket StadiumCSK skipper MS Dhoni has arrived at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Can the veteran lead his side to victory?
- 18:42 (IST)Kane Williamson seems ready for facing off against CSKSRH batsman Kane Williamson looks confident, with the toss not too far away.
- 18:35 (IST)Kane Williamson takes on Piyush Chawla in battle of veteransKane Williamson will face a stern challenge from spinner Piyush Chawla, with this clash capable of determining the final result. Chawla will look to outwit Williamson, who looked solid in SRH's win against Delhi Capitals.
- 18:27 (IST)Can Faf du Plessis maintain the same consistency vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar?Faf du Plessis has been amongst the most consistent performers for CSK. However, he will face a stern challenge against SRH pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is capable of making his presence felt.
- 18:24 (IST)Teams batting first have won all games in DubaiThere have been six games in Dubai, with the team batting first emerging victorious in all the matches. Will we witness a maiden win for the team chasing today?
- 18:23 (IST)CSK favourites against SRH considering head to head recordCSK and SRH have faced each other on 13 occasions. The Chennai-based franchise have won 10 times, in comparison to 3 wins for their opponents on Friday.
- 17:59 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 14th game of IPL 2020. Chennai Super Kings take on SunRisers Hyderabad in Dubai.