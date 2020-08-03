Mumbai Indians are set to begin their Indian Premier League (IPL) title defense as they take on three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Kolkata Knight Riders' co-owner and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to extend his wishes to both the teams ahead of the IPL 2020 opener. "All the best to @ChennaiIPL & @mipaltan for today's match. Wishing all the players to be healthy and have a good game. Do well @ImRo45 & @msdhoni Can't wait to watch you boys! Big hug from 6 feet away," Shah Rukh Khan wrote on Twitter.

The lead up to the IPL 2020 opener was not smooth for the MS Dhoni-led side as 13 members, including two players, of the CSK contingent tested positive for the coronavirus, few weeks ahead of the first game.

Suresh Raina, a mainstay in the Chennai-based franchise, opted out of the 13th edition of the IPL, citing personal reasons.

A few days later, veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh too decided to skip the cash-rich league.

For Mumbai Indians, Sri Lanka fast-bowler Lasith Malinga decided not to travel to the UAE and he was replaced by Australia's James Pattinson.

Mumbai have added the likes of Chris Lynn and Nathan Coulter-Nile to strengthen their squad for this year's IPL.

The defending champions have played five games in the UAE and have lost all of them.

Rohit Sharma will be looking to change their fortunes in the UAE as the tournament gets underway behind closed doors at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.