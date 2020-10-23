Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
8.2 overs (0 Run) No run, the batsman has just blocked that from his crease.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter on middle, tucked to deep square leg for a single.
Ravindra Jadeja is in to bowl now.
7.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, glanced to deep square leg for a single.
7.5 overs (2 Runs) Flatter ball, keeping low on the leg pole line, de Kock looks to clip it on the leg side but it comes off his pads. It goes towards fine leg and they sneak in a couple off leg byes.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, driven through mid off for a single.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, tossed up, Kishan looks to steer it to third man but misses.
7.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! He makes it ridiculously easy, Kishan. Tossed up on off, Kishan slog sweeps it over long on.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Lands on off and spins into middle, Kishan taps it to point.
Will Dhoni continue with Tahir after the break? Yes, it is the spinner to continue.
DRINKS! Mumbai are steamrolling through Chennai and the opening pair of de Kock and Ishan Kishan are in a hurry to finish this game. The pair have blasted to their 64-run stand. The Men in Blue need just another 51 off 78balls with all their wickets in tact.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, driven to mid off.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Full and keeping low outside off, de Kock hangs his bat outside the line a touch but the ball sneaks past to the keeper.
6.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! De Kock has got plenty on that and he gets a maximum. Shortish ball on the body, de Kock swivels and pulls it over the fine leg boundary. De Kock exerted minimal effort there.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Very full around off, Kishan hits it firmly to long on for one.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Fullish on the pads, tucked to deep square leg for a single.
6.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! And he is welcomed with a boundary. Full and around off, de Kock lifts it over mid off for a boundary.
Shardul Thakur is into the attack now.
5.6 overs (0 Run) That brings to an end an excellent Powerplay for Mumbai. Mumbai are 52/0 and need 63 runs in 84 balls. Tossed up on the stumps, this one is hit back to the bowler for a dot.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up around off, clipped towards square leg for a single.
5.4 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side outside off, punched to Curran at mid off for a single.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Full and spinning into middle, flicked to deep mid-wicket for a run.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Very full and around off, driven past cover for one.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball on off, tapped to mid-wicket for a single.
