IPL Qualifier 2 Live Cricket Score, SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders: SRH Face Buoyant KKR

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), despite their dominance throughout the league stages, will have to bring their best to the table when they take on buoyant Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Qualifier 2 at Eden Gardens today. The winner of Friday's big-ticket game at the Eden Gardens will take on Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final on Sunday in Mumbai. SunRisers finished top of the points table after 14 matches and have been quite the team to beat with an exceptional bowling battery and solid batting. But the Kane Williamson-led side have lost four games on the trot including their two-wicket loss in the Qualifier 1 to CSK and the last league clash against KKR. (Live Scorecard)
Dinesh Karthik's KKR, on the contrary, have won four games on the trot, their latest being a 25-run victory over Rajasthan Royals in the Eto reach Qualifier 2. Since suffering their heaviest ever defeat margin of 102 runs against the Mumbai Indians, KKR have not looked back with skipper Karthik leading from the front and the likes of West Indies star Andre Russell and the wrist spinners stepping up to the occasion. In the last four outings, KKR have made comebacks from slippery situations, a facet which has underlined the team's character. The Sunrisers, on the other hand, bank on their bowling which has a lot of variety and some of the best names in the business.
Often the hard work put in over the course of a season comes undone at the final hurdle. It's a cruel fact of life, where one misstep could ruin the hundreds before it. But, that is where the best of the best are differentiated from the rest. Hyderabad and Kolkata enter Qualifier 2 at that same stage - both teams have done the job to get to this point, and all that remains now is the final game to make it to the all-important final. You could say the momentum and the rhythm lie with Dinesh Karthik and his merry band at the moment. The newly appointed captain has been a calming influence on the side, which is clearly showing its effects. They won the Eliminator against Rajasthan, rather comfortably, and will play this tie at home, something that would boost their confidence even before they enter the field. Keeping all this in mind, Hyderabad will know they are up against the wall. Four defeats on the trot, losing Qualifier 1 from a winning position (courtesy a masterclass from Faf du Plessis), isn't something they are quite accustomed to. Though, in saying that, they have the best leader possible in Kane Williamson, and the Kiwi will bring all his expertise into play when marshalling his talented troops against Kolkata at the Eden Gardens. You couldn't have asked for a better contest for this match. The situation and the circumstances leading up to this game have made it perfect for an absolute belter of a contest.