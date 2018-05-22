IPL Qualifier 1 Live Cricket Score, SunRisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings: Chennai Bowlers On Fire As Hyderabad Lose Four

As the 11th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) nears its climax, all eyes will be on the top two sides -- Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) -- locking horns in the first qualifier on Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium for a place in the May 27 final. Both Chennai and Hyderabad finished the league stage on 18 points, but the Kane Williamson-led side got their neck ahead to the No.1 spot with a superior net run-rate and Tuesday's winner will be guaranteed a place in the final at the same venue while the loser gets a second chance in the second qualifier in Kolkata on May 25. Going into the match, the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK hold a slight edge as they have got the better of their southern rivals twice in the league stage this season. (LIVE SCORECARD)

The yellow brigade has been on a roll since making their comeback to the IPL fold after serving a two-year-ban, and have rarely lost the momentum this season with the old guards and new sensations firing in unison. In their final league game at their adopted home ground in Pune on Sunday, CSK rode on Suresh Raina's gutsy half-century to not only romp home by five wickets but also stop Kings XI Punjab from entering the playoffs. (Play Fantasy cricket and win lakhs daily)

On the other hand, the Sunrisers have been on a three-game losing run, having already sealed their playoff spot with a victory on May 10 against Delhi Daredevils. (Play Fantasy cricket and win lakhs daily)

When and Where to Watch SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.

Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.