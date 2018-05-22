IPL Qualifier 1 Live Cricket Score, SunRisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings: Chennai Bowlers On Fire As Hyderabad Lose Four
As the 11th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) nears its climax, all eyes will be on the top two sides -- Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) -- locking horns in the first qualifier on Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium for a place in the May 27 final. Both Chennai and Hyderabad finished the league stage on 18 points, but the Kane Williamson-led side got their neck ahead to the No.1 spot with a superior net run-rate and Tuesday's winner will be guaranteed a place in the final at the same venue while the loser gets a second chance in the second qualifier in Kolkata on May 25. Going into the match, the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK hold a slight edge as they have got the better of their southern rivals twice in the league stage this season. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Live Score
The yellow brigade has been on a roll since making their comeback to the IPL fold after serving a two-year-ban, and have rarely lost the momentum this season with the old guards and new sensations firing in unison. In their final league game at their adopted home ground in Pune on Sunday, CSK rode on Suresh Raina's gutsy half-century to not only romp home by five wickets but also stop Kings XI Punjab from entering the playoffs.
On the other hand, the Sunrisers have been on a three-game losing run, having already sealed their playoff spot with a victory on May 10 against Delhi Daredevils.
1
wd
Dwayne Bravo to Yusuf Pathan
Wide! Down the leg side, Pathan tries to help it on its way but misses.
0
Dwayne Bravo to Yusuf Pathan
Bravo generating some pace here. Pounds it short on middle and leg, Pathan ducks and evades.
0
Ravindra Jadeja to Manish Pandey
Darted full and flat on the stumps, played back down the track off the front foot.
0
Ravindra Jadeja to Manish Pandey
Worked away off the pads. Dot ball.
1
Ravindra Jadeja to Yusuf Pathan
Yusuf works it to the mid-wicket region. One run added to the total.
1
Ravindra Jadeja to Manish Pandey
Eased down to long off for another single.
1
Ravindra Jadeja to Yusuf Pathan
Goes down the ground again, but to the other side. Single taken to mid on.
0
Ravindra Jadeja to Yusuf Pathan
Darted full on the stumps, pushed to mid off.
Ravindra Jadeja introduced into the attack.
1
Dwayne Bravo to Yusuf Pathan
Back of a length outside off, punched behind square on the off side for a single.