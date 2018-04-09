IPL Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals: SRH Win Toss, Opt To Bowl

Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Rajasthan Royals in the fourth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday. Both Hyderabad and Rajasthan are the two teams who were forced to make captaincy changes after the recent ball-tampering scandal came to the fore. Royals, back in the tournament after serving a two-year suspension, and Sunrisers, lost their influential players after BCCI barred them from the league following their role in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. Ajinkya Rahane will be leading Royals in Smith's absence while New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will captain the Hyderabad franchise. Warner and Smith are irreplaceable in most teams but both Royals and Sunrisers still look well-balanced sides on paper. (LIVE SCORECARD)
While Sunrisers were able to retain a majority of their players at the auction, Royals spent big bucks on Ben Stokes (Rs 12.5 crore) and Jaydev Unadkat (Rs 11.5 crore) who were their costliest buys this season. The pair would have to shoulder a lot of responsibility especially after the Jaipur-based franchise spent a lot on the pair. Hyderabad will be expecting fireworks from India and England openers Shikhar Dhawan and Alex Hales, drafted in as a replacement to Warner, to deliver the goods at the top.
When and Where to Watch Live: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR)
India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.
Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.
Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.
New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.
Rajasthan skipper, Ajinkya Rahane says even they wanted to bowl but the toss isn't in anyone's control. Is looking forward to set a good total on the board and later defend it down. Informs they had some good preparations back home and his boys are excited about this game. His four foreign players are - Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, D'Arcy Short and Ben Laughlin.
Hyderabad skipper, Kane Williamson says they will bowl first. Is excited to lead the team and says they have a fairly new side from previous years. Hopes that they start well with the ball in hand. The four overseas players for them are - Rashid Khan, Billy Stanlake, himself and Shakib Al Hasan.
Toss - Williamson spins the coin and it comes down in his favour. Hyderabad will bowl!
The big names that are expected to take the field tonight are - Alex Hales, Ben Stokes, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan. Does this excite you? The teams that have chased have won all the three games so far. Will it remain the same? Let's see as the skippers are out there for the toss.
Hello T20 freaks! Welcome to match 4 of the Indian T20 League and it's a game between Hyderabad and the ones who are making their return after a 2-year hiatus - Rajasthan, the team that won the very first season. Both the teams have suffered an early blow due to the loss of their regular skippers. However, that shouldn't hamper them now as both the teams possess a strong unit.