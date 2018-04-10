IPL Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Chennai Super Kings will aim to dominate Kolkata Knight Riders in the presence of die-hard fans when they play their first IPL home game in two years. Back with a bang with a thrilling win over Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener, Chennai Super Kings will look to improve further. For the legion of CSK fans, it will be a homecoming like no other as the 'Men in Yellow' will play at M A Chidambaram Stadium for the first time since May 2015. Their loyal supporters also turned up in huge numbers to watch them train. Away from the field, there has been opposition by political groups to conduct IPL games in the city as they demand formation of Cauvery Management Board and threaten to disrupt proceedings. CSK CEO K S Viswanathan, however, said the home matches will go on as per schedule. (LIVE SCORE)
IPL 2018 Live Updates Of Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Straight From MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Pitted against defending champions MI, CSK looked down and out before Dwayne Bravo's heroics helped the team pull off a stunning heist. Barring Kedar Jadhav and Ambati Rayudu, the rest of the batting failed to get going and skipper MS Dhoni will hope for a quick turnaround. Back in their den, the CSK players will aim to get going in front of an adoring crowd. The home favourite Dhoni will be expected to lead from the front while Suresh Raina would love to shake off the failure in the MI game. Jadhav suffered a hamstring pull during the opening game and has been ruled out of IPL 2018.
The 5th game of the 2018 Indian T20 League is poised to be an intriguing one, to say the least, for more reasons than one. Chennai, making a return to the tournament after a couple of long years, started their campaign off in grand style with a dramatic late finish to seal two points against the defending champions. Kolkata managed a similar outing, though you could say theirs was a more comfortable win. Two men from the Caribbean, Bravo and Narine, shone for their side and were instrumental in their respective victories. Now, the competition is fairly fresh, with the teams still figuring out their best combinations, but it's a process necessary and wonderful to witness too. It provides drama, pleasant surprises and high class entertainment. The Men in Yellow have formed a unit to be formidable at home, so it will be a stern test for Kolkata's newly appointed captain Dinesh Karthik. Another good contest, the MA Chidambaram Stadium will be awaiting everyone's company.