IPL Live Cricket Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians: RCB Face Revived MI At Home

An out-of-form Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to get back to winning ways when they face high on confidence Mumbai Indians (MI) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru today. While RCB will be keen to get their third victory at home after having suffered consecutive defeats, the Mumbai-based franchise will come out all guns blazing after beating the table-toppers Chennai Super Kings (CSK) convincingly by eight wickets in their own turf in their last game. MI and RCB, placed sixth and seventh respectively on the points table, will treat the Tuesday's encounter as a must-win as it will be difficult for the losing side to make it to the play-offs. ( Live Scorecard )

In their last encounter, the Rohit Sharma-led team beat the Virat Kohli-led team by 46 runs at the Wankhede Sadium. Rohit and Evin Lewis had scored 94 and 65 respectively helping their team post a mammoth 213/6 in 20 overs. In reply, RCB could only muster 167/8 in 20 overs. For MI, except Suryakumar Yadav, who has 274 runs under his belt in seven matches, others have been inconsistent. Captain Rohit needs to get his act together as he has struggled to get past 20 in five games, barring the 94 against RCB and an unbeaten 56 against CSK.

When and Where to Watch Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)

India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.

Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.