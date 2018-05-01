IPL Live Cricket Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians: RCB Face Revived MI At Home

An out-of-form Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to get back to winning ways when they face high on confidence Mumbai Indians (MI) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru today. While RCB will be keen to get their third victory at home after having suffered consecutive defeats, the Mumbai-based franchise will come out all guns blazing after beating the table-toppers Chennai Super Kings (CSK) convincingly by eight wickets in their own turf in their last game. MI and RCB, placed sixth and seventh respectively on the points table, will treat the Tuesday's encounter as a must-win as it will be difficult for the losing side to make it to the play-offs. (Live Scorecard)
In their last encounter, the Rohit Sharma-led team beat the Virat Kohli-led team by 46 runs at the Wankhede Sadium. Rohit and Evin Lewis had scored 94 and 65 respectively helping their team post a mammoth 213/6 in 20 overs. In reply, RCB could only muster 167/8 in 20 overs. For MI, except Suryakumar Yadav, who has 274 runs under his belt in seven matches, others have been inconsistent. Captain Rohit needs to get his act together as he has struggled to get past 20 in five games, barring the 94 against RCB and an unbeaten 56 against CSK.
When and Where to Watch Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)
India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.
Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.
Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.
New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.
RCB vs MI Live
-
-
- Refresh
Two teams in the bottom half of the points table, only separated by NRR. Neither have had the best of seasons so far. Mumbai, losing out on games right at the end, while Bangalore are going through the same old problems. The hosts suffered yet another loss, this one was at home against Kolkata. The batting department did the job, but the bowling let them down. Again. Rohit Sharma's men on the other hand, finally bagged a win against the high-flying Chennai outfit and garnered some momentum on their side. It's a do-or-die encounter for both the teams, as they can't afford any more slip ups. 7 games remaining, they need to win almost all those games. So it's a virtual knockout phase from this point on. Virat Kohli found some much-needed from in the last game, but the absence of AB de Villiers was sorely missed. He should most likely be back for this one, and the home side will need him too. The defending champions will be coming off an important victory and everyone knows what they can do if they start to gather some momentum. All to play for here. Should be a cracker at the M. Chinnaswamy.