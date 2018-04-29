IPL Live Cricket Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders: KKR, RCB Look To Bounce Back From Defeats

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will look to get their campaign back on track when they face off here on Sunday as the Indian Premier League (IPL) reaches the midway mark. While KKR are fourth with six points from seven games but coming off two successive defeats, RCB are at the sixth spot with four points from six games. KKR's last two games saw them lose to Kings XI Punjab (by nine wickets via D/L method) at home and Delhi Daredevils (by 55 runs) at the national capital. ( Live Scorecard )

In Delhi, they allowed the Daredevils to build this IPL season's highest total of 219/4. While chasing they were restricted to 164/9, having lost four wickets for just 46 runs in the powerplay. KKR will be hoping for an all-round game, since their bolwers and batsmen have not clicked in unison in the past two games. Dinesh Karthik has led from the front in the batting department with the likes of his deputy Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Chris Lynn and all-rounder Andre Russell firing in unison.

When and Where to Watch Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.

Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.