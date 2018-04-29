IPL Live Cricket Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders: KKR, RCB Look To Bounce Back From Defeats

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will look to get their campaign back on track when they face off here on Sunday as the Indian Premier League (IPL) reaches the midway mark. While KKR are fourth with six points from seven games but coming off two successive defeats, RCB are at the sixth spot with four points from six games. KKR's last two games saw them lose to Kings XI Punjab (by nine wickets via D/L method) at home and Delhi Daredevils (by 55 runs) at the national capital. (Live Scorecard)
In Delhi, they allowed the Daredevils to build this IPL season's highest total of 219/4. While chasing they were restricted to 164/9, having lost four wickets for just 46 runs in the powerplay. KKR will be hoping for an all-round game, since their bolwers and batsmen have not clicked in unison in the past two games. Dinesh Karthik has led from the front in the batting department with the likes of his deputy Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Chris Lynn and all-rounder Andre Russell firing in unison.
When and Where to Watch Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.
Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.
Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.
New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.
Match 29 of the Indian T20 League will witness the clash between Bangalore and Kolkata at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Once again the hosts are struggling with their bowling this season and find themselves in the bottom half of the points table. Their batting has been faring exceedingly well but the bowlers continue to let them down. In their last match, MS Dhoni stole the show right under their nose and handed them their fourth loss of 2018. A serious brush-up to their bowling attack is required and they might look to try out some different combination. On the other hand, Kolkata are facing a dip in form after back-to-back losses. First, it was Chris Gayle and then it was Shreyas Iyer, who put their bowlers off track with serious hitting and more than anything the Kolkata bowlers will have to bounce back. Their batting has still done the job decently, although, there is always some room for improvement. Bangalore are a power-packed batting unit and hence it will be yet another great test for the visiting bowlers. Looking at both teams' weaknesses, it won't be wrong to assume that the better bowling unit will come out on top.