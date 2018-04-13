IPL Live Cricket Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab: Umesh Takes Three Wickets In An Over, Punjab In Trouble

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to get back to winning ways after an opening game defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), as they take on Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL) tie at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Friday. RCB, led by star India captain Virat Kohli, lost to KKR after Sunil Narine snatched victory with a 17-ball fifty and an all-round performance by Nitish Rana, who dismisses AB de Villiers and Kohli in the same over before scoring an important 35. RCB will now want their star batsmen Brendon McCullum and AB de Villiers, who blasted a 27-ball 43 and a 23-ball 44, respectively in the first game, to keep their fine form going. McCullum reached a milestone in completing 9,000 T20 runs in the last match and that should boost his confidence. (Live Scorecard)
Live Score
Kohli did not look his imperious best in the previous game and he would want to come out all guns blazing against Punjab. The likes Quinton de Kock, Sarfaraz Khan and Chris Woakes did not fire against KKR and would want to improve if RCB want their batting to fire. Kohli could depend on Umesh Yadav and Woakes to deliver the goods again as they shared five wickets between them. The star spin pair of Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar failed in the last game, leaking 77 runs in 56 balls and claiming just one wicket.
When and Where to Watch: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)
India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.
Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.
Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.
New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.
0
Yuzvendra Chahal to Lokesh Rahul
No run.
Yuzvendra Chahal is introduced into the bowling attack.
0
Umesh Yadav to Karun Nair
Takes the pace off this and bowls a slower yorker on middle, Nair opens his body up slightly and pushes it towards the covers.
1
Umesh Yadav to Lokesh Rahul
Quick single taken. Rahul taps this down in front of point scampers across to complete the run. The 50 is up for Punjab with that.
0
Umesh Yadav to Lokesh Rahul
On the shorter side of the length, close to off, Rahul off the outer half plays it square on the off side.
0
Umesh Yadav to Lokesh Rahul
Short and wide outside off, Rahul swings and Rahul misses. He'll feel he's missed out.
1
Umesh Yadav to Karun Nair
Dabs this short of a length delivery to the left of backward point and a quick single is taken.
0
Umesh Yadav to Karun Nair
Doles out a full ball, attacks the stumps, Karun Nair drives it towards mid on. Straight to the fielder.
1
Kulwant Khejroliya to Karun Nair
Shaping away from outside off, it's run down to third man for a single.
0
Kulwant Khejroliya to Karun Nair
The batsman defends it from within the crease.