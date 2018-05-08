IPL Live Cricket Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab: RR Face Formidable KXIP In Crucial Clash

Rajasthan Royals need nothing less than a miracle to remain in contention for the tournament play-offs when they take on a formidable Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in a do-or-die clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur today. After three consecutive defeats, the Royals are in a spot of bother and need to produce their 'A game' in order to keep their play-offs hopes alive. RR are taking on Punjab, placed third in the table, just a day after losing to them by six wickets in Indore, where neither the bowlers nor the batsmen could do a convincing job. (Live Scorecard)
(Play IPL Fantasy Cricket & Win Cash Daily!)
Nothing has gone right for the winners of the inaugural edition of the IPL, who lost their pillar -- Australian Steven Smith -- to ball-tampering scandal. The lackluster performance by their batsmen and bowlers have landed them in a position where they need to win all their remaining games and also pray for favourable results in order to qualify for the play-offs. The hosts are back on their home turf, where they have recorded two of their three victories, but they need to start afresh.
When and Where to Watch Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)
India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.
Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.
Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.
New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.
RR vs KXIP Live
-
-
- Refresh
Rajasthan will be glad they are back home for this game. They suffered yet another loss, are bottom of the table and will go up against a formidable Punjab outfit, which is going only one way - up! So, they are going to need all the support they can get. The home crowd, familiar conditions, Shane Warne's expertise, even the food. The thing that could play in their favour, is the fact that they went up against Ravichandran Ashwin and his men just a couple of days ago, so memories from that contest will be fresh and they could reflect on them to put in an improved performance this time 'round. Jos Buttler's promotion at the top of the order has been a revelation for them, while, despite the loss in the last match, the bowling department did good till KL Rahul decided to take the game away from them. The task, as everyone knows, won't be easy by any means. Punjab are third on the points table and are there for a good reason. Their bowling has been their strength throughout the season and it keeps delivering still. The only cause for concern for them would be their over-reliance on their opening pair. If either of Chris Gayle or KL Rahul is not there, then Punjab start to look a bit shaky. The middle order needs to step up, and soon, because the openers can't deliver all the time. It is a team sport after all. So, will Ajinkya Rahane and his misfiring men exact revenge for their defeat in Indore? Or will the visitors make it 2 in 2 against the hosts?