IPL Live Cricket Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab: RR Face Formidable KXIP In Crucial Clash

Rajasthan Royals need nothing less than a miracle to remain in contention for the tournament play-offs when they take on a formidable Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in a do-or-die clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur today. After three consecutive defeats, the Royals are in a spot of bother and need to produce their 'A game' in order to keep their play-offs hopes alive. RR are taking on Punjab, placed third in the table, just a day after losing to them by six wickets in Indore, where neither the bowlers nor the batsmen could do a convincing job. ( Live Scorecard )

Nothing has gone right for the winners of the inaugural edition of the IPL, who lost their pillar -- Australian Steven Smith -- to ball-tampering scandal. The lackluster performance by their batsmen and bowlers have landed them in a position where they need to win all their remaining games and also pray for favourable results in order to qualify for the play-offs. The hosts are back on their home turf, where they have recorded two of their three victories, but they need to start afresh.

When and Where to Watch Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)

India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.

Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.