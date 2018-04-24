IPL Live Cricket Score, Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad: Mumbai Peg Back SRH With Three Quick Wickets

Under pressure after slumping to their fourth loss in five games, defending champions Mumbai Indians have the onerous task of re-discovering their winning touch when they lock horns with SunrRisers Hyderabad in an IPL match on Tuesday. MI had started their campaign with three losses on the trot before a victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore arrested the streak, but the three-wicket defeat on Sunday in Jaipur to Rajasthan Royals, their fourth last-over setback, has put them under tremendous pressure. With nine games left before the play-off stage, MI find themselves in a difficult situation to win at least seven of them to improve their chances. As such, a win over SRH on Tuesday is imperative to keep them in the hunt. SunRisers too have slipped from their earlier top perch after suffering back-to-back defeats, following three straight wins, and would be as keen to bounce back to winning ways. MI's campaign has been led from the front by local product Suryakumar Yadav who has been the top batsman with a consistent run of good scores in the opening slot which has left him four short of reaching the 200 mark for the season. (LIVE SCORECARD)