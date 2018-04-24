IPL Live Cricket Score, Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad: Mumbai Peg Back SRH With Three Quick Wickets

Under pressure after slumping to their fourth loss in five games, defending champions Mumbai Indians have the onerous task of re-discovering their winning touch when they lock horns with SunrRisers Hyderabad in an IPL match on Tuesday. MI had started their campaign with three losses on the trot before a victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore arrested the streak, but the three-wicket defeat on Sunday in Jaipur to Rajasthan Royals, their fourth last-over setback, has put them under tremendous pressure. With nine games left before the play-off stage, MI find themselves in a difficult situation to win at least seven of them to improve their chances. As such, a win over SRH on Tuesday is imperative to keep them in the hunt. SunRisers too have slipped from their earlier top perch after suffering back-to-back defeats, following three straight wins, and would be as keen to bounce back to winning ways. MI's campaign has been led from the front by local product Suryakumar Yadav who has been the top batsman with a consistent run of good scores in the opening slot which has left him four short of reaching the 200 mark for the season. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Live Score
When and Where to Watch Mumbai Indians (MI) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH)
India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.
Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.
Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.
New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.
MI vs SRH Live
-
-
- Refresh
W
Mitchell McClenaghan to Kane Williamson
OUT Shakib Al Hasan run out (Suryakumar Yadav). Hyderabad have lost their fourth wicket.
1
Mitchell McClenaghan to Shakib Al Hasan
Fuller in length on off, this one shapes back in. Shakib gets it off the inner half towards mid on for a quick run.
0
Mitchell McClenaghan to Shakib Al Hasan
Shortish on off, Shakib punches it to covers.
1
Hardik Pandya to Shakib Al Hasan
Back of a length on off, Shakib punches it towards cover-point. Krunal Pandya from point runs to his left, dives and makes a good stop. He can't stop a single though. So a very, very good comeback after going for a boundary from the first ball by Pandya. 7 and a wicket from it.
0
Hardik Pandya to Shakib Al Hasan
Good length on middle, Hasan keeps it out off the front foot. Watchful by the left hander.
Shakib Al Hasan is the next man in.
W
Hardik Pandya to Manish Pandey
OUT! GONE! Hardik Pandya strikes! A needless shot from Pandey. He comes down the track and tries to go over covers to this length ball. He does not get the desired connection and it goes off the toe end towards Rohit Sharma at short covers. He takes an easy catch and Hyderabad have lost three in the Powerplay. Not many teams win the game after losing three within the first six.
0
Hardik Pandya to Manish Pandey
PEACH! Movement off the pitch there for Pandya. This is on a length and around off, it shapes away after pitching. Pandey feels for it but gets beaten.
1
Hardik Pandya to Kane Williamson
Length and on off, Williamson taps it towards point for a quick run. So six from the first two balls of this over.
1
wd
Hardik Pandya to Kane Williamson
Down the leg side and the umpire calls it a wide.