IPL Live Cricket Score, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: MI Face KKR At Home

A resurgent Mumbai Indians (MI) will look to continue their winning run when they host a confident Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium today. MI recorded a thrilling win over KXIP on Friday night in a tie they had to win in order to keep their hopes alive of making it to the play-offs. The victory lifted Mumbai to fifth in the points table but thanks to a spate of reverses over the past few weeks, the Rohit Sharma-led side still have a stiff mountain to climb. The hosts have to win all their remaining five games to make it to the playoffs. (Live Scorecard)
In KKR, they will find a rival who have more often than not got the better of them. Suryakumar Yadav (340 runs) has been in great form for MI and has scored consistently. But his opening partner, West Indian Evin Lewis has disappointed and will need to step up against KKR whose spin trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla and Sunil Narine can be very dangerous.
When and Where to Watch Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.
Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.
Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.
New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.
MI vs KKR Live
A much-needed win against Punjab and Mumbai have managed to keep their season alive. They have made this a habit of losing games at the start and from nowhere bouncing back in the tournament. Will it be the same this time too? They have won an important game and got their campaign back on track, though their chances of making into the next stage are still pretty skintight. Kolkata have won two games on the trot and they will have the winning momentum coming into this game. The visitors are in a better position compared to the hosts with 10 points in their kitty. But complacency would be one thing they would be pretty wary about, especially against the side like Mumbai who are like a raging bull, pretty hard to contain once they are on song. Although, Wankhede hasn't been a happy hunting ground for the home team this season, winning just a game out of four. Kolkata are one of those sides who have not relied on one or two players. Most of their players have delivered at some stage or the other which has been the most pleasing aspect for them. The foreign players have performed well and even the young talents have been in some prolific form. Mumbai are up against an outfit that has all its bases covered and the Men in Blue will need to put their best foot forward to break Kolkata's two-match winning streak.