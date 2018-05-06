IPL Live Cricket Score, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: MI Face KKR At Home

A resurgent Mumbai Indians (MI) will look to continue their winning run when they host a confident Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium today. MI recorded a thrilling win over KXIP on Friday night in a tie they had to win in order to keep their hopes alive of making it to the play-offs. The victory lifted Mumbai to fifth in the points table but thanks to a spate of reverses over the past few weeks, the Rohit Sharma-led side still have a stiff mountain to climb. The hosts have to win all their remaining five games to make it to the playoffs. ( Live Scorecard )

(Play Fantasy Cricket & Win Lakhs everyday!)

In KKR, they will find a rival who have more often than not got the better of them. Suryakumar Yadav (340 runs) has been in great form for MI and has scored consistently. But his opening partner, West Indian Evin Lewis has disappointed and will need to step up against KKR whose spin trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla and Sunil Narine can be very dangerous.

When and Where to Watch Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.

Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.