IPL Live Cricket Score, Kings XI Punjab vs SunRisers Hyderabad: SRH Aim To Continue Winning Run

Kings XI Punjab's batting will be up against a formidable bowling department of Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League (IPL) game in Mohali. While Punjab have registered two wins in three matches so far, Hyderabad have won three games in a row. Punjab's top-order batsmen Lokesh Rahul, Karun Nair - both from Karnataka - have delivered in the first three matches and will look to take the attack to the opposition. Australian all-rounder James Faulkner feels Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have the strongest bowling attack in the tournament. (Live Scorecard)
Sunrisers also have bowlers like Siddarth Kaul, while Deepak Hooda and Mohammad Nabi act as part-time bowlers for the IPL franchise. While the Sunrisers bowlers have performed to their potential, MI pacers and spinners struggled in their initial matches, which they lost, before dishing out a clinical performance last night when they defeated Royal Challengers Banglore.
When and Where to Watch: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH)
India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.
Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.
Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.
New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.
An in-form Hyderabad team take on Punjab in Match 16 of the Indian T20 League in Mohali. Everything seems to be going in favour of the men in orange. They have not put a step wrong this year and are on a 100 percent win record. Their opponents Punjab, too, are on the right path and are coming into this game after some Chris Gayle blitz. The Universe Boss made a quickfire 63 to set up the second victory for his side. Playing once again in front of their home crowd, Punjab will look to get their third win under their belt and keep the winning momentum rolling. Ashwin has been good as a captain and his leg spin is becoming burdensome for the batsmen. Their strength has been the spin department till now and many expectations rely on them. On the flip side, Hyderabad, are yet to taste defeat in this competition and are flourishing with the bat and ball. Shikhar Dhawan is in red-hot form with the bat and skipper Kane Williamson is fresh from a well-made 50. Their only concern is that their middle order has not batted for long periods and may scum to pressure when asked to chase a big total. Their pace department is bowling with fire and with four overs from Rashid Khan, one might think their unit is as good as any other. Promises to be a great battle between two nicely balanced units.