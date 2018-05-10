IPL Live Cricket Score, Delhi Daredevils vs SunRisers Hyderabad: DD Face Formidable SRH At Home

Comfortably placed atop the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look to extend their five-match winning streak when they face bottom-placed Delhi Daredevils at the Ferozshah Kotla here on Thursday. The Kane Williamson-led side have more or less assured themselves of a place in the play-off after winning eight of their 10 matches to pocket 16 points while Delhi's campaign has been lacklustre with just three wins from 10 outings. Out of the 11 times that these two teams have faced each other, SunRisers hold an edge having won on seven occasions as compared to Delhi's four victories. (Live Scorecard)
In their last meeting at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, the SunRisers romped home by 7 wickets as Delhi once again squandered a great start to lose the plot in the dying stages. Delhi's woes this season has been compounded by an inconsistent opening partnership, despite teenager Prithvi Shaw going great guns blazing at the top. Besides Shaw, young skipper Shreyas Iyer and stumper Rishabh Pant form the backbone of Delhi's batting and would be hoping to put on another brave effort against the best bowling line-up this season. It would also be interesting to see whether Delhi still persists with Australian Glenn Maxwell, who had a horrid season so far.
When and Where to Watch Delhi Daredevils vs SunRisers Hyderabad
Two teams sitting completely on the opposite side of the points table. Hyderabad have looked a class apart in this tournament, they have produced great bowling performances one after the other and even their show with the bat has improved as the tournament has progressed. With five wins on the trot, the hosts have managed to take their tally to eight wins and they top the chart with 16 points against their name. Delhi though haven't had a great season so far, only managing to win three games out of ten. The Orange Army came out on top last time these two teams took on each other at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Kane Williamson's brigade chased down a total of 164, though they were stretched by Shreyas Iyer's team till the final over of the game. Yusuf Pathan's cameo took his team over the line. Rashid Khan was the wrecker-in-chief with the ball, as he grabbed a couple of crucial wickets, including that of young Prithvi Shaw and talented wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant. The hosts are languishing at the bottom of the table and this is a must-win game for them as a loss here would mean the end of the road for the side which has promised a lot right through. The hosts will have the crowd support and home advantage which they should look to cash in on in order to stop the visitors who are on a roll. We have a stat which will bring a smile on the face of any Delhi supporter - they have a 3-2 win-loss ratio against the same opposition since 2016. Maybe that could provide a psychological advantage to them.