IPL Live Cricket Score, Delhi Daredevils vs Chennai Super Kings: Pant Solid As Iyer Departs vs CSK

Chennai Super Kings will eye the top spot on the points table when they face bottom-placed Delhi Daredevils in a dead rubber Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Friday. Chennai, who sit at the second spot in the points-table, qualified for the play-offs. So in the upcoming match, the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side would like to brush up some areas of concern ahead of the play-offs stage. The batting department seemed sorted out as their opening combination of Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson played sensibly. The lower-order, which included West Indian Dwayne Bravo, Dhoni and Suresh Raina have also contributed handsomely and would like to continue the same. (Live Scorecard)
Live Score
The pace attack will once again rely on Lungi Ngidi, David Willey and Shardul Thakur. Delhi, on the other hand, will once again hope to entertain the fans with fireworks from Rishabh Pant, skipper Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw and Jason Roy. With nothing to lose, Delhi is expected to test their bench. In such a scenario, the likes of Manjot Kalra, Gurkeerat Mann Singh, Sayan Ghosh may get a look-in. Delhi's bowling on a flat Kotla wicket was massacred by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the previous match and they will be hoping for a better effort from the likes of Trent Boult and Co.
When and Where to Watch Delhi Daredevils (DD) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.
Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.
Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.
New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.
DD vs CSK Live
-
-
- Refresh
2
Lungi Ngidi to Rishabh Pant
Uses his wrists and works it in front of square leg. They take couple more.
1
Lungi Ngidi to Glenn Maxwell
Maxwell pushes it to long on for a single.
Glenn Maxwell is the next man in.
W
Lungi Ngidi to Shreyas Iyer
OUT! Bowled 'em! Poor shot selection from Iyer. End of the scratchy innings from the Delhi skipper. Good length ball, angling in from outside off, Iyer backs away and exposes all his stumps. He looks to play the square cut but misses it and the ball smashes into the wickets. He doesn't even look back and starts walking towards the dugout dejectedly. A timely breakthrough for Chennai.
0
Lungi Ngidi to Shreyas Iyer
Good length ball, skids through after pitching, Iyer goes back to cut that but misses it.
1
Lungi Ngidi to Rishabh Pant
Short of a length ball, Pant goes across and pulls it hard to deep mid-wicket. Single taken.
Lungi Ngidi is back on.
1
Harbhajan Singh to Rishabh Pant
Flatter ball on the stumps, Pant steps out and defends it on the off side. They take a quick single.
6
Harbhajan Singh to Rishabh Pant
SIX! Miscued by Pant but he somehow manages to clear the long off fence. Loopy off break outside off, he goes for the big shot by dancing down the track and lofts it to deep. The fielder in the deep was few yards inside the circle and misjudges it, the ball just eludes him and clears the fence.
0
Harbhajan Singh to Rishabh Pant
Defended down the track by Pant.