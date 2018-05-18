IPL Live Cricket Score, Delhi Daredevils vs Chennai Super Kings: Pant Solid As Iyer Departs vs CSK

Chennai Super Kings will eye the top spot on the points table when they face bottom-placed Delhi Daredevils in a dead rubber Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Friday. Chennai, who sit at the second spot in the points-table, qualified for the play-offs. So in the upcoming match, the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side would like to brush up some areas of concern ahead of the play-offs stage. The batting department seemed sorted out as their opening combination of Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson played sensibly. The lower-order, which included West Indian Dwayne Bravo, Dhoni and Suresh Raina have also contributed handsomely and would like to continue the same. ( Live Scorecard )

The pace attack will once again rely on Lungi Ngidi, David Willey and Shardul Thakur. Delhi, on the other hand, will once again hope to entertain the fans with fireworks from Rishabh Pant, skipper Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw and Jason Roy. With nothing to lose, Delhi is expected to test their bench. In such a scenario, the likes of Manjot Kalra, Gurkeerat Mann Singh, Sayan Ghosh may get a look-in. Delhi's bowling on a flat Kotla wicket was massacred by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the previous match and they will be hoping for a better effort from the likes of Trent Boult and Co.

When and Where to Watch Delhi Daredevils (DD) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

