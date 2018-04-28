IPL Live Cricket Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians: Chennai Look To Maintain Top Spot, Face Mumbai

In a bid to keep their play-off hopes alive, Mumbai Indians will be eyeing victory in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against a confident Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Saturday. The Rohit Sharma-led side are lying at the seventh place in the eight-team points table after managing a single win from six games so far while CSK tops the chart with five wins from six matches. When the two sides met earlier in this year's league at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, CSK had pipped Mumbai Indians by one wicket and with a ball to spare. (Live Scorecard)
Saturday's game will be a must-win encounter for Mumbai if they want to survive in the tournament. So far, the Mumbai batters have struggled, except for Suryakumar Yadav. Both the skipper and Kieron Pollard hve failed to fire in five of the six games. On the other hand, Chennai have once again shown why they are considered as the most successful IPL team and will be looking to continue their dream run in the league.
India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.
Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.
Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.
New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.
Who'll welcome whom? Pune is around 3 hours away from Mumbai and it is the home venue for Chennai for the rest of this season. Further than that seems to be the away team's distance from the qualifying scenario. Having lost 5 of the first 6 games so far, it will have to play really well in order to garner hopes of qualifying. Rohit Sharma's lack of runs is synonymous with his side's lack of wins. The tourists are yet to fire as a complete unit as, when the top order delivers, the middle order fails to support it. Kieron Pollard's power-hitting is as ineffective as 'ueue' in 'queue'. Will his willow finally make an appearance in this year's Indian T20 League? The opponents are on a roll, clearly. The meaning of 'team game' couldn't be more glaringly evident. Chennai have had a different match-winner every single game. Even the lone loss that they had was a very narrow one. Talk about high spirits, it would be present in plenty with the yellow brigade. If there's something that should bother the MS Dhoni-led team, then it should be their death bowling. Shardul Thakur has been entrusted with the job there but he seems to be going all over the place. How will he fare against a team for whom he plays in domestic cricket? Will the Men in Blue stall their win-less streak? Or will the Dad's Army march away with yet another win? Join us on Super Saturday to find out all the answers! Super, because of the sides in action, as for a change, we have just this lone game then.