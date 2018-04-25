 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018, When And Where To Watch, SunRisers Hyderabad Vs Kings XI Punjab: SRH Seek More Success Against KXIP

Updated: 25 April 2018 15:43 IST

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) pulled off an improbable win over Mumbai Indians, while Kings XI Punjab too gained full points.

Both sides would be keen to keep up the good work. © AFP

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) must be extremely happy to have pulled off an improbable win over Mumbai Indian while defending only 118 runs. Their bowling has been phenomenal and while the batting still needs work, they would like to think they can make a challenge out of any total. Kings XI Punjab, on the other hand, had to endure some anxious moments against Delhi Daredevils but managed to sort out a win eventually. Both sides would be keen to keep up the good work and stay in the first half of the IPL 2018 Points Table as things begin heating up.

When will the SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab match be played?

The SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab match will be played on April 26, 2018.

Where will the SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab match be played?

The SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad.

How do I watch the SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab match live?

The SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab match will be telecast live by the Star Network.

What time the SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab match start?

The live telecast of the SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab match will begin at 8 pm IST.

Where can you follow the SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab match online?

The SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Comments
