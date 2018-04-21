IPL 2018: When and Where To Watch SunRisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
IPL 2018 SRH vs CSK: The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team will aim to extend their winning run when they face the Kane Williamson-led team at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look to get back to winning ways when they host Chennai Super Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Sunday. While SRH's three-match winning run was halted by a formidable Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), CSK's performance has been a bit erratic. Both teams have six points each from four matches, having lost just one game so far. The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK hammered Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 64 runs on Friday at home before narrowly missing a win against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). Before losing to KXIP, CSK pulled a couple of wins from the jaws of defeat against Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
When will the SunRisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match be played?
The SunRisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match will be played on April 22, 2018.
Where will the SunRisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match be played?
The SunRisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.
How do I watch the SunRisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match live?
The SunRisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match will be telecast live by the Star Network.
What time does the SunRisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match start?
The live telecast of the SunRisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match will begin at 4 pm IST.
Where can you follow the SunRisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match online?
The SunRisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.