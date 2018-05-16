 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018, RCB vs SRH: When And Where To Watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 16 May 2018 16:44 IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore have a massive hurdle in the shape of SunRisers Hyderabad to overcome.

The RCB vs SRH match will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. © AFP

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have been showing signs of life off late, with a huge win over Kings XI Punjab, but they still have to win everything in sight before they can even think in terms the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 play-offs. SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) would not be in any mood to relinquish their ascendancy on top of the IPL 2018 Paint Table, especially after the loss to Chennai Super Kings, so Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore have a big one at hand when they meet SRH. SunRisers Hyderabad have already qualified for the play-offs with 18 points from 12 matches while RCB have 10 points from the same number of matches.

When will the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs SunRisers Hyderabad match be played?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs SunRisers Hyderabad match will be played on May 17, 2018.

Where will the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs SunRisers Hyderabad match be played?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs SunRisers Hyderabad match will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

How do I watch the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs SunRisers Hyderabad match live?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs SunRisers Hyderabad match will be telecast live by the Star Network.

What time the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs SunRisers Hyderabad match start?

The live telecast of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs SunRisers Hyderabad match will begin at 8 pm IST.

Where can you follow the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs SunRisers Hyderabad match online?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs SunRisers Hyderabad match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket Virat Kohli Shikhar Dhawan
Highlights
  • The RCB vs SRH match will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
  • SunRisers Hyderabad have already qualified for the play-offs
  • RCB have 10 points from 12 matches
