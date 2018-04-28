 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch Rajasthan Royals vs SunRisers Hyderabad, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 28 April 2018 15:54 IST

Hyderabad however, returned to winning ways as they came out victorious against a struggling Mumbai Indians (MI).

SRH have 10 points in their kitty, with five wins from seven games © BCCI

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will aim for a hat-trick of wins when they take on Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League (IPL) tie at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Sunday. After starting their IPL 2018 campaign on a decent note by winning three consecutive games, the Kane Williamson-led Hyderabad side faltered a bit, losing couple of games against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Hyderabad however, returned to winning ways as they came out victorious against a struggling Mumbai Indians (MI) and avenged their defeat against Punjab in their last match. Placed second in the points-table, SRH carry 10 points in their kitty, with five wins from seven games.

When will the Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match be played?
The Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be played on April 29, 2018.

Where will the Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match be played?
The Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

How do I watch the Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match live?
The Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be telecast live by the Star Network.

What time does the Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match start?
The live telecast of the Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will begin at 4 pm IST.

Where can you follow the Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match online?
The Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Highlights
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will aim for a hat-trick of wins
  • SRH begain their IPL 2018 campaign with 3 successive wins
  • SRH have 10 points in their kitty with five wins from seven games
