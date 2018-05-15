IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) are both in a pretty unstable situation as far as qualifying for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 playoffs are concerned. Kings XI Punjab, despite their massive loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore, are ahead of Mumbai Indians on the IPL 2018 Points Table. However, MI for sure look to have gathered momentum, their loss to Rajasthan Royals notwithstanding. At this juncture, Mumbai Indians would surely back themselves to put it past Kings XI Punjab, who will need a superhuman effort to stay afloat.

When will the Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2018 match be played?

The Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2018 match will be played on May 16, 2018.

Where will the Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2018 match be played?

The Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2018 match will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

How do I watch the Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2018 match live?

The Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2018 match will be telecast live by the Star Network.

What time the Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2018 match start?

The live telecast of the Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2018 match will begin at 8 pm IST.

Where can you follow the Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2018 match online?

The Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2018 match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.