Indian Premier League 2018

Updated: 15 April 2018 15:50 IST

Gautam Gambhir helped KKR win titles in 2012 and 2014 before jumping ship to his hometown franchise Daredevils this year.

IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Both Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi have won a match each in their first three games © BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be forced to go down memory lane when they welcome their most successful captain Gautam Gambhir, who is now in charge of Delhi Daredevils (DD), in an Indian Premier League (IPL) game between the two teams at the Eden Gardens on Monday. Gambhir helped KKR win titles in 2012 and 2014 before jumping ship to his hometown franchise Daredevils this year. The captaincy mantle was handed over to Dinesh Karthik, who has so far looked out of sorts in the opening two games, where KKR finished second best to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), respectively.

When will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils match be played?
The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils match will be played on Monday, April 16, 2018.

Where will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils match be played?
The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils match will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

How do I watch the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils match live?
The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils match will be telecast by the Star Network.

What time does the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils match start?
The live telecast of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils match will begin at 8 pm IST.

Where can you follow the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils match online?
The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Highlights
  • Gautam Gambhir was KKR's former captain
  • Dinesh Karthik took over the captaincy from Gambhir for Delhi
  • Both KKR and Delhi have won a match each in their first three games
