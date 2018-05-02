IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) would be in a relatively happier frame of mind after their win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) while Chennai Super Kings (CSK) seem totally comfortable on top of the IPL 2018 Points Table. With the league matches fast approaching an end, KKR would need a win more than CSK, since the Chennai team looks safe to make it to the knockouts. KKR have 50 per cent record from eight matches, putting them at number 4 on the Points Table, while CSK, with six wins out of eight games, look quite at home, irrespective of where they play. In a contest where both teams will be led by wicketkeepers, Dinesh Karthik would be hoping to get the better of senior colleague MS Dhoni. (Play Fantasy Cricket & Win Lakhs everyday !)

When will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings match be played?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings match will be played on May 3, 2018.

Where will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings match be played?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings match will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

How do I watch the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings match live?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings match will be telecast live by the Star Network.

What time the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings match start?

The live telecast of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings match will begin at 8 pm IST.

Where can you follow the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings match online?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.