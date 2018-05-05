IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will aim to bounce back to their winning ways when they take on bottom-placed Rajasthan Royals (RR) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 encounter at the Holkar Cricket Stadium on Sunday. While Punjab are placed fourth with five wins and three defeats and 10 points, the Ajinkya Rahane-led Rajasthan languishes at the bottom of the league points-table with just three wins from eight games. With just six points in their kitty, Rajasthan are in a must-win situation with the league just about past the midway point. Although both teams have suffered two straight defeats each, Punjab have a better chance to book a playoff berth. Punjab's batting mostly relies on opener Chris Gayle, who has accumulated 302 runs from just five games, averaging 100.66. Even in their last encounter against Mumbai Indians on Friday, when most of the Punjab batters failed to go big, the self-proclaimed 'Universe Boss' slammed a 40-ball 50, laced with six boundaries and a couple of sixes. (Play Fantasy Cricket & Win Lakhs everyday !)

When will the Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals match be played?

The Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals match will be played on May 6, 2018.

Where will the Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals match be played?

The Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals match will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

How do I watch the Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals match live?

The Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals match will be telecast live by the Star Network.

What time the Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals match start?

The live telecast of the Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals match will begin at 8 pm IST.

Where can you follow the Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals match online?

The Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.