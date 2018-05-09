 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch Delhi Daredevils vs SunRisers Hyderabad, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 09 May 2018 16:32 IST

SunRisers Hyderabad will look to keep their momentum going and keep hold of their position on top of the table vs Delhi Daredevils.

SRH are right on top of the IPL 2018 Points Table and will be looking to put it past DD again. © BCCI

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) would be keen to notch up another win and seal their position in the eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 when they take on a down in the dumps Delhi Daredevils (DD) team. SRH are right on top of the IPL 2018 Points Table and will be looking to put it past DD again. Delhi, on the other hand, now have the role of party spoilers. They can only upset a few apple carts as their IPL campaign threatens to come to a premature end. (Play IPL Fantasy Cricket & Win Cash Daily!)

When will the Delhi Daredevils vs SunRisers Hyderabad match be played?

The Delhi Daredevils vs SunRisers Hyderabad match will be played on May 10, 2018.

Where will the Delhi Daredevils vs SunRisers Hyderabad match be played?

The Delhi Daredevils vs SunRisers Hyderabad match will be played at the Ferozshah Kotla, Delhi.

How do I watch the Delhi Daredevils vs SunRisers Hyderabad match live?

The Delhi Daredevils vs SunRisers Hyderabad match will be telecast live by the Star Network.

What time the Delhi Daredevils vs SunRisers Hyderabad match start?

The live telecast of the Delhi Daredevils vs SunRisers Hyderabad match will begin at 8 pm IST.

Where can you follow the Delhi Daredevils vs SunRisers Hyderabad match online?

The Delhi Daredevils vs SunRisers Hyderabad match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Highlights
  • SunRisers Hyderabad are right on top of the IPL 2018 Points Table
  • Delhi Daredevils now have the role of party spoilers
  • Delhi Daredevils can only upset a few apple carts
