IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Table toppers Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) play bottom-placed team Delhi Daredevils (DD) in the 22nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday. Punjab are flying high with their performances while Delhi are in desperate need of a win after a string of losses. KXIP have won 4 matches of the five they've played. Delhi, on the other hand, have won one match and lost four matches. On Saturday, Delhi were at the receiving end of AB de Villiers power hitting as they succumbed to their fourth loss this season by 6 wickets. Rishabh Pant (85) and Shreyas Iyer (52) had helped Delhi post 174/5. De Villiers (90) single-handedly took the game away from the Daredevils with twelve balls to spare. Meanwhile, Kings XI Punjab beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 wickets (DLS method) in their last match courtesy Chris Gayle (62*) and Lokesh Rahul (60) knocks brilliant half centuries.
When will the Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab match be played?
The Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab match will be played on April 23, 2018.
Where will the Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab match be played?
The Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab match will be played at the Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi.
How do I watch the Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab match live?
The Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab match will be telecast live by the Star Network.
What time does the Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab match start?
The live telecast of the Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab match will begin at 8 pm IST.
Where can you follow the Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab match online?
The Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.