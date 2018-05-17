IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch Delhi Daredevils vs Chennai Super Kings, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

 
Indian Premier League 2018

Updated: 17 May 2018 15:41 IST

Delhi Daredevils have little to play for while Chennai Super Kings would like to garner maximum points.

The Delhi Daredevils vs Chennai Super Kings match will be played at the Ferozshah Kotla © BCCI

Delhi Daredevils (DD) will host Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who are in commanding form, in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 contest. Chennai Super Kings would love to gather maximum points from their remaining matches and try to dethrone SunRisers Hyderabad from the top of the IPL 2018 Points Table, while DD have very little to play for, barring pride. CSK will be odds-on favourites in this match where they are way ahead in both firepower and motivation, while Delhi Daredevils would love to end their campaign with a semblance of dignity.

When will the Delhi Daredevils vs Chennai Super Kings match be played?

The Delhi Daredevils vs Chennai Super Kings match will be played on May 18, 2018.

Where will the Delhi Daredevils vs Chennai Super Kings match be played?

The Delhi Daredevils vs Chennai Super Kings match will be played at Ferozshah Kotla, Delhi.

How do I watch the Delhi Daredevils vs Chennai Super Kings match live?

The Delhi Daredevils vs Chennai Super Kings match will be telecast live by the Star Network.

What time the Delhi Daredevils vs Chennai Super Kings match start?

The live telecast of the Delhi Daredevils vs Chennai Super Kings match will begin at 8 pm IST.

Where can you follow the Delhi Daredevils vs Chennai Super Kings match online?

The Delhi Daredevils vs Chennai Super Kings match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

