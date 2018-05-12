 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch CSK vs SRH, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 12 May 2018 17:03 IST

Chennai, who sit at the second spot in the points-table, are yet to qualify for the playoffs.

So far, batsmen are the major reason behind Chennai's success. © BCCI

The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be desperate to return to their winning ways when they face table-toppers SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) tie at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune on Sunday. Chennai, who sit at the second spot in the points-table, are yet to qualify for the playoffs as the yellow brigade suffered a four-wicket loss against Rajasthan Royals in their last encounter on Friday. Hyderabad, on the other hand, have already sealed a playoff berth and will be eyeing another win to consolidate their position. On Friday, a combined batting effort by Suresh Raina, skipper MS Dhoni and opener Shane Watson helped Chennai post a fighting total of 176 against Rajasthan. However, the bowlers led them down as Chennai failed to defend a good total. So far, batsmen are the major reason behind Chennai's success as they have been in top form this season, however, death-over bowling still remains a concern.

When will the Chennai Super Kings vs SunrRisers Hyderabad match be played?

The Chennai Super Kings vs SunrRisers Hyderabad match will be played on May 13, 2018.

Where will the Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad match be played?

The Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

How do I watch the Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad match live?

The Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad match will be telecast live by the Star Network.

What time the Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad match start?

The live telecast of the Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad match will begin at 4 pm IST.

Where can you follow the Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad match online?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Highlights
  • CSK suffered a four-wicket loss against RR in their last encounter
  • SunRisers Hyderabad have already sealed a playoff berth
  • Death-over bowling still remains a concern for Chennai
