IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Daredevils, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Delhi Daredevils, now at the bottom of the table with just two wins out of seven games, need to continue their winning spree to keep themselves in the hunt for the play-offs.
The newly-crowned Shreyas Iyer revived Delhi Daredevils' stuttering campaign with a massive win against a formidable Kolkata Knight Riders and now they will take on table-toppers Chennai Super Kings in a crucial Indian Premier League match in Pune on Monday. While Delhi would fight for survival, CSK would be equally keen to get back to winning ways after losing by eight wickets to Mumbai Indians in their adopted home ground on Saturday night. The Daredevils, who were struggling with Gautam Gambhir at the helm, found the elusive winning formula in their previous game when they comprehensively defeated. Ricky Ponting-coached Delhi, now at the bottom of the table with just two wins out of seven games, however need to continue their winning spree to keep themselves in the hunt for the play-offs.
When will the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Daredevils match be played?
The Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Daredevils match will be played on April 30, 2018.
Where will the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Daredevils match be played?
The Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Daredevils match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.
How do I watch the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Daredevils match live?
The Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Daredevils match will be telecast live by the Star Network.
What time does the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Daredevils match start?
The live telecast of the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Daredevils match will begin at 8 pm IST.
Where can you follow the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Daredevils match online?
The Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Daredevils match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.
