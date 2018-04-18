 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: Virat Kohli Loses Cool, Gets Into Heated Argument With Umpire

Updated: 18 April 2018 11:46 IST

Virat Kohli was furious while talking to the on-field umpire Nitin Menon after a caught behind decision against Mumbai Indians' all-rounder Hardik Pandya was overturned.

IPL 2018: Virat Kohli Loses Cool, Gets Into Heated Argument With Umpire
Virat Kohli was involved in a heated exchange of words with the umpire. © BCCI

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli was involved in a heated exchange of words with the umpire during his team's Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. Kohli was furious while talking to the on-field umpire Nitin Menon after a caught behind decision against Mumbai Indians' all-rounder Hardik Pandya was overturned.

The incident happened in the 19th over of MI's innings when Pandya got a faint edge off RCB pacer Chris Woakes. Umpire Menon didn't take much time and raised his finger. Pandya was seen surprised by the decision and immediately asked for a review. The third umpire overturned the decision despite a clear nick on Snicko meter.

The overturning of decision left Kohli bemused and the RCB skipper walked up to the umpire and got into a heated argument.

Kohli's unbeaten 92-run innings went in vain as RCB lost by 46 runs to Mumbai Indians. This was the first win for Mumbai in this edition of the cash-rich league.

Kohli, who opened the innings with Quinton de Kock, remained unbeaten but could not guide his team to victory. In his 62-ball innings Kohli slammed seven boundaries and four sixes.

Chasing a mammoth 214, Bangalore started off on a positive note, scoring 40 runs in 4.1 overs but after the fall of de Kock's wicket, the visitors never looked in contention, losing wickets at regular intervals.

Apart from Kohli, no other batsman rose to the occasion and went back one after other.

Topics : Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli Hardik Pandya Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket Mumbai Indians
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli was involved in a heated exchange of words with the umpire
  • Kohli was furious while talking to the on-field umpire Nitin Menon
  • The incident happened in the 19th over of MI's innings
Related Articles
IPL 2018: Don
IPL 2018: Don't Want To Wear The Orange Cap Right Now, Says A Dejected Virat Kohli
IPL 2018: Rohit Sharma Steals Show As Mumbai Indians Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore By 46 Runs
IPL 2018: Rohit Sharma Steals Show As Mumbai Indians Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore By 46 Runs
IPL 2018: Virat Kohli Goes Past Suresh Raina, Becomes Highest Run-Scorer Of The League
IPL 2018: Virat Kohli Goes Past Suresh Raina, Becomes Highest Run-Scorer Of The League
IPL Highlights, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore:MI Beat Bangalore By 46 Runs
IPL Highlights, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore:MI Beat Bangalore By 46 Runs
IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 117
3 New Zealand 102
4 Australia 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 04 April 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.