IPL 2018: Umesh Yadav Gets Out And Umpires Check For No Ball. Replay Places Batsman At Non-Striker's End

The Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday night took a rather interesting turn when the tournament broadcasters found themselves on the receiving end for providing a wrong video replay of Umesh Yadav's dismissal to the third umpire. The incident happened in the 18th over of the match when the visitors needed 77 runs in 13 balls and Umesh tried to hit Jasprit Bumrah into the stands but miscued and Rohit Sharma took a comfortable catch to send him back in the hut.

As a routine nowadays, the on-field umpires wanted to check for the bowling over-stepping the crease and the matter was referred to the third umpire. However, the video replay, which the umpire was shown had Umesh at the non-striker's end rather than on the batting end. Twitter users were quick to spot the error and were left unimpressed.

Umesh Yadav Has a twin. Lol great work @ronak_169. This is frogery and cheating. Actions must be taken against the ones involved. pic.twitter.com/RPJNybuSYH — Abhinav Singh (@SinghAbhinav20) April 18, 2018

Another sponsorship by Jio. Umesh yadav's no ball being checked and in replay umesh yadav is at runners. #MIvRCB #SelectDugout — Shrey Kejriwal (@shreyishere) April 17, 2018

@imVkohli U may want to check the replay video of the Umesh Yadav dismissal yesterday. That is definitely not you in the non striking end. How can Umesh Yadav be in both the ends at the same time.



Serious investigation needed on this. pic.twitter.com/i3BgAgki2z — Rahul Shetty (@rahulshetty9) April 18, 2018

now it seems like whole tournament is fix....it might be a big scam.... — Osho Kushwaha (@OshoKushwaha) April 18, 2018

Interestingly, this is not the first time that the broadcasters have made a blunder. In the 2011 edition of the cash-rich league, India legend Sachin Tendulkar was dismissed in a similar fashion by Amit Mishra and the on-field umpires referred for an over-stepping no-ball. While the video replays showed that Mishra was well behind the line, it was later noticed that Tendulkar was at the non-striker's end.

On Tuesday RCB, chasing a mammoth 214 for a win were done in by the MI bowlers as they restricted the visitors to 167/8 in 20 overs. Captain Virat Kohli's magnificent 62-ball 92 was the lone bright spot in RCB's run-chase as they lost the match by 46 runs.

Krunal Pandya ended the match with figures of three for 28.

RCB will next face Delhi Daredevils on April 21 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.