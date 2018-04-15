 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: Shikhar Dhawan Reveals His Post Retirement Plans

Updated: 15 April 2018 19:58 IST

Shikhar Dhawan was asked about his interests other than cricket.

Shikhar Dhawan revealed his plans post retirement © BCCI

India opener Shikhar Dhawan on Sunday revealed his post retirement plans and said he wants to join his family business post retirement. Dhawan was asked about his interests other than cricket. The flamboyant southpaw revealed he would love to join his family business after calling it a day. "I would have been into business. Once I finish my cricket I will be into business," Dhawan told reporters during a promotional event.

Former spin great Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan, who was present on the occasion, said it was easier to bowl during their time as the game was not so batsman-friendly.

"Now the game has grown in different ways. The way batsmen bat it is not easy to bowl. We did not play too much T20s and in Tests they don't hit sixes like today. It was easier to bowl during our time," the 45-year old said.

Murali added that winning the World Cup in 1996 was the best moment in his career.

"I would cherish my 1996 World Cup win as the most important thing for Sri Lankan cricket. For Sunrisers, it was when we won the IPL trophy in 2016."

After three wins, SRH are on six points and play Kings XI Punjab in Mohali on April 19.

(With IANS inputs)

Sunrisers Hyderabad India Cricket Team Shikhar Dhawan Muttiah Muralitharan Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
