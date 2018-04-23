 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: Shikhar Dhawan Shares Video With Son Zoravar, Says Will Be In Action Soon

Updated: 23 April 2018 12:28 IST

Shikhar Dhawan was hit on the elbow during the match vs Kings XI Punjab and has been out of action since.

Shikhar Dhawan was retired hurt after being hit off a short ball by KXIP fast bowler Barinder Sran. © BCCI

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) must be concerned over their in-form opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan's injury, he sustained during his team's Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). Dhawan was retired hurt after being hit off a short ball by KXIP fast bowler Barinder Sran. Due to injury on his left elbow, Dhawan missed the clash against Chennai Super Kings, which SunRisers lost by 4 runs. The left-hander took to Twitter and shared a video, saying he is on path to recovery. His son Zoravar is also seen playing on his lap in the video.

"Thanks to all my fans and well-wishers for the wonderful messages you have been sending and wishing for my recovery. I'm on my path to recovery and will be back in action soon. Till then enjoy the #iplt20 #willbebackinactionsoon," Dhawan's post read.

CSK pipped SRH by four runs to return to the top of IPL table.

Chasing a challenging 183-run target, SunRisers skipper Kane Williamson (84) and Yusuf Pathan (45 off 27) put up a good fight but fell short.

Winning the toss, Williamson opted to field. CSK started slow but were powered to 182 for 3, courtesy Ambati Rayudu's brilliant knock of 79 off only 37 balls and Suresh Raina's brisk 43-ball 54. The visiting team then stopped the hosts at 178 for six, with medium pacer Deepak Chahar doing the bulk of the damage.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Shikhar Dhawan Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
