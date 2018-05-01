IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore Aim For Third Win At Home, Face Confident Mumbai Indians

A troubled Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to get their campaign back on track when they face a confident Mumbai Indians (MI) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium , Bengaluru on Tuesday. While RCB have suffered consecutive defeats at home, the Mumbai-based franchise are high on confidence after beating the table-toppers Chennai Super Kings (CSK) convincingly by eight wickets in their own turf in their last game. MI and RCB, placed sixth and seventh respectively on the points table, will treat the Tuesday's encounter as a must-win as it will be difficult for the losing side to make it to the play-offs. In their last encounter, the Rohit Sharma-led team beat the Virat Kohli-led team by 46 runs at the Wankhede Sadium. Rohit and Evin Lewis had scored 94 and 65 respectively helping their team post a mammoth 213/6 in 20 overs. In reply, RCB could only muster 167/8 in 20 overs. ( Play Fantasy Cricket & Win Lakhs everyday! )

For MI, except Suryakumar Yadav, who has 274 runs under his belt in seven matches, others have been inconsistent.

Captain Rohit needs to get his act together as he has struggled to get past 20 in five games, barring the 94 against RCB and an unbeaten 56 against CSK.

As far as the big-hitting West Indian all-rounder Keiron Pollard is concerned, he, too, needs to find his form back as he has been not effective so far in the tournament.

Jean-Paul Duminy, who came in for Pollard in the last game, would be itching to be in the thick of things. The South African did not bat in the last match as Mumbai crossed the winning mark without his services.

Mumbai will bank on young spinner Mayank Markande, who has so far bagged 10 wickets from seven games with his leg-spin, to continue with his impressive performance.

RCB, on the other hand, will aim to get back to winning ways and register a convincing victory over Mumbai.

South African batsman AB de Villiers, who missed the last game due to flu, has been in prime form this season as he has scored 280 in six matches.

Captain Kohli is also getting his form back as he had hit 92 and 68 against MI and KKR respectively.

Opener Quinton De Kock, who has scored 194 runs so far, would like to carry on with his good performance.

Squad:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mustifizur Rahman, Adam Milne, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan (WK), Rahul Chahar, Evin Lewis, Saurabh Tiwary, Ben Cutting, Pradeep Sangwan, JP Duminy, Tajinder Singh, Sharad Lumba, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Mayank Markande Akila Dhanajaya, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh and Mitchell McClenaghan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Quinton de Kock (WK), Brendon McCullum, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Parthiv Patel, Tim Southee.

(With IANS inputs)

(Play Fantasy Cricket & Win Cash Daily!)