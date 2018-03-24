 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

R Ashwin Capable Of Leading Kings XI Punjab To IPL 2018 Title, Says Subramaniam Badrinath

Updated: 24 March 2018 21:42 IST

Subramaniam Badrinath said that Ashwin will be taking the captaincy as a challenge and he may lead KXIP to the title.

R Ashwin Capable Of Leading Kings XI Punjab To IPL 2018 Title, Says Subramaniam Badrinath
Ravichandran Ashwin will lead Kings XI Punjab in the 11th season of the IPL. © AFP

India's premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is all set to lead the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the 11th edition of the tournament. Ahead of the tournament, former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player Subramaniam Badrinath said that Ashwin will be taking the captaincy as a challenge and he may lead KXIP to the title. The India spinner, who was roped in by KXIP for Rs 7.60 crore, will lead the side, which has the likes of Aaron Finch, David Miller, Chris Gayle and Yuvraj Singh. "I've played a lot of cricket with him. I know him as a person, as a friend. He'll be looking to do something, he will be looking this as a challenge," Badrinath said.

"I think captaincy will give him that edge, a motivation to do something extra. You never know maybe he can lead Kings XI to a title, with an extraordinary season and his name will start coming up in the limited overs cricket," Badrinath further added.

"I don't think it would have come at a better time for him. He's at that stage of his career, where he should look beyond his own cricket. Not just performing as a bowler, but what can he do more," Badrinath remarked.

The last time Ashwin donned the India blue jersey was during the West Indies tour in June last year.

He finished with one wicket from three matches in the last year's Champions Trophy.

"It's a great opportunity and has come at a right time. knowing him, he will look to take this up as a challenge. It's not going to be easy but he will be up for it," the right-handed batsman said.

(With IANS Inputs)

Topics : Kings XI Punjab Ravichandran Ashwin Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • I think captaincy will give him that edge, said Badrinath
  • Ashwin was roped in by KXIP for Rs 7.60 crore
  • I've played a lot of cricket with him, said Badrinath
Related Articles
Yuvraj Singh Gets A Haircut, Apologises To KL Rahul
Yuvraj Singh Gets A Haircut, Apologises To KL Rahul
IPL Captains Not To Attend Opening Ceremony. Here
IPL Captains Not To Attend Opening Ceremony. Here's Why
IPL 2018: Pune
IPL 2018: Pune's MCA Stadium To Host Eliminator And Qualifier 2
Indian Premier League 2018: Kings XI Punjab Announce Change Of Home Fixtures
Indian Premier League 2018: Kings XI Punjab Announce Change Of Home Fixtures
IPL 2018: I Will Be As Unpredictable As Possible, Says Ravichandran Ashwin
IPL 2018: I Will Be As Unpredictable As Possible, Says Ravichandran Ashwin
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 13 March 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.