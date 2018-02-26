IPL 2018: Ravichandran Ashwin Is The New Kings XI Punjab Captain

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) announced on Monday that senior India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin would be their new captain for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018. Former India cricketer and KXIP's mentor Virender Sehwag made the announcement via a video on the IPL team's official Facebook page. Ashwin, who was bought for 7.6 crore by KXIP, has now become the tenth player to lead the Punjab outfit.

We have a new #KingOfTheNorth! Sheron, give a big welcome to the Protector of the Realm! Our new captain, @ashwinravi99! #LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi pic.twitter.com/pKyHeTvCls — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) February 26, 2018

"Ravichandran Ashwin has officially succeeded the throne as the new captain of Kings XI Punjab for the upcoming Indian Premier League season. He will lead the pride of Punjab into battle in the hopes of getting them to their maiden title triumph," the Punjab franchise announced.

Ashwin will lead a group of explosive batsmen like Chris Gayle, Yuvraj Singh and Aaron Finch.

"I feel honoured to be trusted with the responsibility of leading such a talented bunch of cricketers," Ashwin told kxip.in

"I am confident of bringing out the best out of team mates. This is indeed a proud moment for me."

"There is no additional pressure on me as such. I first led my state side in first class cricket when I was 21. I have done it in the past and I am sure that I will enjoy the challenge," said the spinner.

Glenn Maxwell (Australia, 2017), Murali Vijay (India, 2016), David Miller (South Africa, 2016), George Bailey (Australia, 2014 and 2015), David Hussey (Australia, 2012 and 2013), Adam Gilchrist (Australia, 2011 and 2012), Mahela Jayawardene ((Sri Lanka, 2010), Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka, 2009) and Yuvraj Singh (India, 2008) have led the team in the past.