 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: Ravichandran Ashwin Is The New Kings XI Punjab Captain

Updated: 26 February 2018 17:31 IST

Ravichandran Ashwin was picked up by Kings XI Punjab for Rs 7.6 crore in the IPL 2018 Player Auction.

IPL 2018: Ravichandran Ashwin Is The New Kings XI Punjab Captain
Ravichandran Ashwin was bought for 7.6 crore by Kings XI Punjab. © PTI

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) announced on Monday that senior India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin would be their new captain for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018. Former India cricketer and KXIP's mentor Virender Sehwag made the announcement via a video on the IPL team's official Facebook page. Ashwin, who was bought for 7.6 crore by KXIP, has now become the tenth player to lead the Punjab outfit.

"Ravichandran Ashwin has officially succeeded the throne as the new captain of Kings XI Punjab for the upcoming Indian Premier League season. He will lead the pride of Punjab into battle in the hopes of getting them to their maiden title triumph," the Punjab franchise announced.

Ashwin will lead a group of explosive batsmen like Chris Gayle, Yuvraj Singh and Aaron Finch.

"I feel honoured to be trusted with the responsibility of leading such a talented bunch of cricketers," Ashwin told kxip.in

"I am confident of bringing out the best out of team mates. This is indeed a proud moment for me."

"There is no additional pressure on me as such. I first led my state side in first class cricket when I was 21. I have done it in the past and I am sure that I will enjoy the challenge," said the spinner.

Glenn Maxwell (Australia, 2017), Murali Vijay (India, 2016), David Miller (South Africa, 2016), George Bailey (Australia, 2014 and 2015), David Hussey (Australia, 2012 and 2013), Adam Gilchrist (Australia, 2011 and 2012), Mahela Jayawardene ((Sri Lanka, 2010), Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka, 2009) and Yuvraj Singh (India, 2008) have led the team in the past.

KXIP had retained only India spinner Axar Patel for Rs 12.5 crore ahead of the IPL auction, held on January 27 and 28 in Bengaluru.

Topics : Kings XI Punjab Ravichandran Ashwin Virender Sehwag Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • KXIP announced Ashwin would be their new captain
  • Virender Sehwag made the announcement via a video
  • Ashwin was bought for 7.6 crore by KXIP
Related Articles
IPL 2018 Not A Platform For India Comeback, Says Ravichandran Ashwin
IPL 2018 Not A Platform For India Comeback, Says Ravichandran Ashwin
Virender Sehwag Discloses Why He Chose Ravichandran Ashwin As Kings XI Punjab Captain
Virender Sehwag Discloses Why He Chose Ravichandran Ashwin As Kings XI Punjab Captain
Ravichandran Ashwin
Ravichandran Ashwin's Bonhomie With Herschelle Gibbs After Fixing Jibe
Ravichandran Ashwin Makes Angry Fixing Jibe At Herschelle Gibbs
Ravichandran Ashwin Makes Angry Fixing Jibe At Herschelle Gibbs' Joke
Ravichandran Ashwin Says Indian Premier League Cash A Motivation For Players
Ravichandran Ashwin Says Indian Premier League Cash A Motivation For Players
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 14 February 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.