IPL 2018: Rajasthan Royals To Wear Pink Jerseys In Match vs Chennai Super Kings. Here's Why

Rajasthan Royals (RR), who notched up a much-needed victory against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Tuesday night, will wear special pink jerseys in their next home clash against a formidable Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in order to raise awareness about early cancer screening. As part of the Royals' Cancer Out campaign, captain Ajinkya Rahane along with his teammates Heinrich Klaasen, Krishnappa Gowtham and Mahipal Lomror on Wednesday got themselves screened in an urge to promote early cancer screening.

"As a player I think this initiative is a small but crucial step towards a direction of cancer free society and I hope that we perform to the best of our ability to raise as much awareness as we can," Rahane said in a statement.

Photos of the event were uploaded on the team's different social media accounts.

To generate mass awareness, the Royals will don the special jerseys which will have a blend of three colours -- pink, teal and burgundy.

The three colours symbolise the common types of cancer -- pink for breast cancer, burgundy for oral cancer and teal for cervical cancer.

Rajasthan Royals' Cancer Out campaign is being run with the support of the state government, National Cancer Grid, Indian Cancer Society and Indian Dental Association in the state.

