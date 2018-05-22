 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: Preity Zinta Backs MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings For Title

Updated: 22 May 2018 16:30 IST

It seems post KXIP's exit, Preity Zinta is now shifting her allegiance towards MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings as her latest tweet indicates.

IPL 2018: Preity Zinta Backs MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings For Title
MS Dhoni-led CSK eliminated KXIP from the IPL with a five-wicket win. © BCCI

Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings eliminated Kings XI Punjab from the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a five-wicket win, a result which sealed Rajasthan Royals' place in the IPL 2018 Playoffs. Kings XI Punjab co-owner Preity Zinta was disappointed with her team's performance and posted a special message the four teams who entered the knockouts of the tournament. It seems post KXIP's exit, Preity Zinta is now shifting her allegiance towards MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings as her latest tweet indicates.

Preity Zinta's comment in CSK's support came during a chat session with her fans on Twitter.

During the session, a fan asked KXIP's co-owner and Bollywood actress who is her title favourite in IPL 2018. To this Preity said: "I like all teams as long as we are not playing against them ?? but I am a big @msdhoni so I'm happy to see him shine."

Ravichandran Ashwin-led KXIP had to beat CSK by a margin of at least 53 runs or had to chase down the target by 13.4 overs to enter the play-offs of the IPL 2018.

KXIP finished their IPL 2018 campaign at seventh position on the points table.

KXIP, who started the IPL 2018 with a bang, played 14 matches in the tournament, winning 5 and losing on 9 occasions.

Comments
Topics : Chennai Super Kings Kings XI Punjab MS Dhoni Preity Zinta Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
IPL Qualifier 1 Live Cricket Score, SunRisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings
IPL Qualifier 1 Live Cricket Score, SunRisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2018: Preity Zinta Backs MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings For Title
IPL 2018: Preity Zinta Backs MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings For Title
IPL Qualifier 1 Live Score, SRH vs CSK: SunRisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings Eye Final Berth
IPL Qualifier 1 Live Score, SRH vs CSK: SunRisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings Eye Final Berth
IPL 2018: MS Dhoni
IPL 2018: MS Dhoni's Heartfelt Video Message For Pune Featured Daughter Ziva
IPL Playoffs: To See How MS Dhoni
IPL Playoffs: To See How MS Dhoni's Mind Works Is Incredible, Says Shane Watson
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 98
Last updated on: 17 May 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.