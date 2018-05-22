IPL 2018: Preity Zinta Backs MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings For Title

Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings eliminated Kings XI Punjab from the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a five-wicket win, a result which sealed Rajasthan Royals' place in the IPL 2018 Playoffs. Kings XI Punjab co-owner Preity Zinta was disappointed with her team's performance and posted a special message the four teams who entered the knockouts of the tournament. It seems post KXIP's exit, Preity Zinta is now shifting her allegiance towards MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings as her latest tweet indicates.

Preity Zinta's comment in CSK's support came during a chat session with her fans on Twitter.

During the session, a fan asked KXIP's co-owner and Bollywood actress who is her title favourite in IPL 2018. To this Preity said: "I like all teams as long as we are not playing against them ?? but I am a big @msdhoni so I'm happy to see him shine."

I like all teams as long as we are not playing against them ?? but I am a big @msdhoni so I’m happy to see him shine. https://t.co/iTHLk5yikJ — Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 21, 2018

Ravichandran Ashwin-led KXIP had to beat CSK by a margin of at least 53 runs or had to chase down the target by 13.4 overs to enter the play-offs of the IPL 2018.

KXIP finished their IPL 2018 campaign at seventh position on the points table.

KXIP, who started the IPL 2018 with a bang, played 14 matches in the tournament, winning 5 and losing on 9 occasions.