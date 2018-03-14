 
Indian Premier League 2018

NGT Seeks Response From Government, BCCI On Plea Alleging Misuse Of Water During IPL

Updated: 14 March 2018 18:54 IST

A plea seeking a ban on 2018 Indian Premier League cricket matches on the ground that it leads to wastage of lakhs of litres of water prompted the National Green Tribunal to seek responses from the Centre, BCCI and others.

NGT issued notice to Government, BCCI on alleged misuse of water during IPL. © AFP

A plea seeking a ban on 2018 Indian Premier League cricket matches on the ground that it leads to wastage of lakhs of litres of water on Wednesday prompted the National Green Tribunal to seek responses from the Centre, BCCI and others. A bench headed by Justice Jawad Rahim issued notices to the Ministry of Water Resources, the Board of Control for Cricket in India and nine states where these matches are proposed to be held. The parties have been directed to file their replies within two weeks and the matter has been posted for next hearing on April 28.

The tribunal's order came on a plea filed by Alwar-based youth Haidar Ali seeking action against all concerned for wasting enormous amounts of water to prepare the pitches for holding the tournament.

"Direct the authorities to stop holding the cash-rich tournament for commercial purpose which would be played at nine venues commencing April 7," the plea said.

The petition, filed through advocates Braham Singh and Rohit Vidhudi, contended there is a rampant misuse of the water by some individuals, organisations and societies while on the other hand, a major part of the country was suffering from the problem of water scarcity

"The 11th edition of IPL will be played at nine venues across 51 days and lakhs of litres of water is to be used for preparing pitches and in the stadium for playing 60 matches which would adversely affect the ground water level, ecosystem and the ecology of the country," the petition said.

Topics : BCCI Cricket Indian Premier League 2018
Highlights
  • Bench headed by Justice Jawad Rahim issued notice to the BCCI
  • The parties have been directed to file their replies within two weeks
  • Direct the authorities to stop holding the IPL, the plea said
