IPL Live Score, MI vs SRH: Under Pressure Mumbai Take On Hyderabad In A Battle To Re-Discover Winning Touch

SunRisers Hyderabad will aim to recover from the recent slump and get back to winning ways when they face an under-pressure Mumbai Indians in a league encounter of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. SunRisers have slipped from a comfortable three-match winning start, suffering back-to-back defeats to Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) respectively, and would be keen to bounce back. Defending champions Mumbai , on the other hand have a tough task to rediscover themselves after slumping to their fourth loss in five games. Mumbai had started their campaign with three losses on the trot before registering their first win over Royal Challengers Bangalore, but the three-wicket defeat to Rajasthan Royals on Sunday has once again put them under tremendous pressure.

With nine games left before the play-off stage, Mumbai find themselves in a tight situation to win at least seven of them to improve their chances. As such, a win over SRH on Tuesday is imperative to keep them in the hunt. Barring local boy Suryakumar Yadav's heroics with the willow, Mumbai have very little to boast of this season, with the other batsmen yet to deliver. Yadav has had a consistent run of good scores in the opening slot, leaving him four short of reaching the 200 mark for the season, while skipper Rohit Sharma struck one match-winning knock of 94 against RCB.

Another major disappointment for Mumbai has been the big West Indian Kieron Pollard who has mustered just 54 runs in five games. He is in danger of being left out at the bench.

The Trinidadian's compatriot Evin Lewis has been neither outstanding nor a total let-down with the bat, but the Pandya brothers -- Hardik and Krunal -- have not sparkled with the bat.

Pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah showed he is close to his best in Sunday's game against RR although he could not get MI across the finish line with a final burst of wickets, while Mustafizur Rahman has been a good foil.

Mitchell McClenaghan has got among the wickets but has leaked runs too while the Pandya siblings have done a decent job with the ball.

MI have not made too many changes to their playing eleven and could mull over it seriously before it is too late.

SunRisers' campaign had begun in pretty impressive fashion with three wins on the trot but successive defeats to Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings have dented their progress and confined them to the lower half of the table.

While captain Kane Williamson has been in superb form, carrying the batting on his shoulders to amass 230 runs in five games, the other batsmen, including Shikhar Dhawan, have not given him adequate support.

Wriddhiman Saha has been particularly below par with the bat with a tally of a measly 62 runs and needs to buck up quickly or lose the spot to Shreevats Goswami.

Yusuf Pathan showed glimpses of his old attacking self against RR with a quick 27-ball 45, but overall his batting has been below par.