Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: Mumbai Indians Play Chennai Super Kings In Opener; Wankhede To Host Final On May 27

Updated: 14 February 2018 20:51 IST

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will host Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2018 opener at the Wankhede Stadium.

MI will host CSK in the Indian Premier League 2018 opener at the Wankhede Stadium. © BCCI

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will host Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League season 11 opener at the Wankhede Stadium. The fixtures were announced in the official IPL website on Wednesday. The second match will see Delhi Daredevils take on Kings XI Punjab at the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground in Delhi. The 11th edition of the world's most popular and competitive T20 tournament will be played at nine venues across 51 days.

"Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on two-time winners Chennai Super Kings in what promises to be a marquee opening game of Indian Premier League 2018, to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, April 7, 2018," the The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) statement read.

Fans in Chennai and Jaipur will get their share of the IPL frenzy as MA Chidambaram Stadium and the Sawai Mansingh Stadium will host home matches of Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals respectively.

Kings XI Punjab will play their three home matches in Indore and four matches at home in Mohali.

The upcoming edition will feature 12 matches that will be played at 4:00 PM IST and 48 matches will start at 8:00 PM IST.

The much-anticipated final between the winner of Qualifier 1 and the winner of Qualifier 2 will be played at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, May 27, 2018.

